Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 6,145 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -485.22 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

