IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0314 on Major Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. IONChain has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $435,003.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. In the last week, IONChain has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.02699483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00191736 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.