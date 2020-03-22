Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Holdings Lifted by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 133.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244,187 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 10.0% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 1.55% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $131,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $303,660. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.