IOST Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $35.98 million and $37.27 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, Cobinhood and Bitrue.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00054025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.02 or 0.04336027 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00069006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013068 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003810 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bitkub, IDAX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, DragonEX, BigONE, OTCBTC, WazirX, Livecoin, DDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ABCC, Coineal, Kucoin, BitMart, CoinZest, Binance, Kyber Network, Upbit, IDEX, Bithumb, Bitrue, DigiFinex, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Hotbit, HitBTC, BitMax, Koinex, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

