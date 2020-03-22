IoT Chain (ITC) Price Tops $0.0706 on Top Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Bibox and OKEx. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $3.53 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

IoT Chain Token Profile

ITC is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Bibox, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

