IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.52 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Coineal and IDEX. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00053720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.70 or 0.04371601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00068988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038042 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012597 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003820 BTC.

IoTeX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, IDEX, Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

