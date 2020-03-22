IoTeX Market Cap Hits $11.02 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bgogo, Coineal and Binance. IoTeX has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $1.65 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.04276513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038505 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012553 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003769 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Coineal, Bgogo, Kucoin, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

