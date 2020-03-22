Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Iqvia worth $111,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

