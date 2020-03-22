iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.44.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iRobot from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 2,040,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. iRobot has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

