iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $51,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $126.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.88 and its 200-day moving average is $196.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.