iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Captrust Financial Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 455.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $149,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $49.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

