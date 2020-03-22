iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 625.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230,329 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.81 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

