iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,585,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after acquiring an additional 135,904 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3,827.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $153.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $147.19 and a 1-year high of $248.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

