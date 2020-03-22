iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1,874,751.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,949,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,122,000 after purchasing an additional 138,561 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,475,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,556.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $49.00 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

