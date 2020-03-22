Italo (XTA) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Italo has a total market cap of $14,288.04 and $57.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.02727129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00189807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00034171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,904,161 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The official website for Italo is italo.network. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.