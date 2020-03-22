ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITT. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on ITT to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

ITT traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.61. 2,011,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. ITT has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

