J. Alexander’s (NASDAQ:GRIL) vs. Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Critical Review

J. Alexander’s (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares J. Alexander’s and Dunkin Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s N/A N/A N/A Dunkin Brands Group 17.66% -41.48% 6.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for J. Alexander’s and Dunkin Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Dunkin Brands Group 1 13 6 0 2.25

Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus target price of $80.31, suggesting a potential upside of 102.40%. Given Dunkin Brands Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dunkin Brands Group is more favorable than J. Alexander’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J. Alexander’s and Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dunkin Brands Group $1.37 billion 2.39 $242.02 million $3.17 12.52

Dunkin Brands Group has higher revenue and earnings than J. Alexander’s.

Summary

Dunkin Brands Group beats J. Alexander’s on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. Alexander’s

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc.(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc. as of March 23, 2017.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company also offers packaged coffee, Dunkin' K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee in retail outlets. As of December 29, 2018, it had 12,871 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 8,041 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

