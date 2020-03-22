J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,363.33 ($17.93).

Several research analysts have recently commented on JDW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of JDW traded up GBX 140.50 ($1.85) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 700 ($9.21). The company had a trading volume of 1,047,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The company has a market capitalization of $732.75 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 1,179 ($15.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,327.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,503.75.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.