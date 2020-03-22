J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCOM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

