Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 25,802 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of National Bank worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Bank by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Bank by 186.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National Bank by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

