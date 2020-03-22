Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Herc worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 39.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 252.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth about $8,960,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Herc by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $420.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 3.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

