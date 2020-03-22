Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,817 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.25% of UMB Financial worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $2,756,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 598.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 265,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Corp has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

