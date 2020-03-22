Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 297,281 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 254.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,281 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of TPI Composites worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in TPI Composites by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. TPI Composites Inc has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPIC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

