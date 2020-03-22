Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 395,860 Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,860 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Mobileiron worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mobileiron by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 777,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 372,862 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

MOBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Mobileiron Inc has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Mobileiron Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.