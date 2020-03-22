Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 200.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136,912 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Astec Industries worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Astec Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 33,384 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

