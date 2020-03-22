Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2,628.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of James River Group worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in James River Group by 1,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in James River Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JRVR. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $28.91 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $891.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at $15,204,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.