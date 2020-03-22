Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $7.45 Million in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 192,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Servicemaster Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SERV shares. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,936.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

