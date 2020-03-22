Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,751,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Spirit Realty Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of SRC opened at $25.83 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

