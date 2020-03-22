Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.20% of ONE Gas worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 508.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after acquiring an additional 770,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their target price on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

NYSE OGS opened at $67.95 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

