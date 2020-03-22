Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,591 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

