JD Coin (JDC) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $763,156.33 and $795.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.02695109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00195421 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00041570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00035455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000180 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,332,760 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

