JD Coin (JDC) Price Tops $0.0588 on Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $842,422.61 and approximately $972.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000983 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.80 or 0.02723868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00189846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,332,760 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

