JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of JD.Com worth $147,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in JD.Com by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 24.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $37.66 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

