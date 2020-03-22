Jewel (JWL) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00005046 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. Jewel has a market capitalization of $16.41 million and approximately $385,082.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.02703292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00191599 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.