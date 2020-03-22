Jibrel Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,233.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $43,233.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, HitBTC and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jibrel Network

JNT is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bibox, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

