Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,468 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.13 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.