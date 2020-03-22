Joint Ventures 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $612.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $17,939.45 and $612.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.61 or 0.02651254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00195114 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035438 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

