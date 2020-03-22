Joule (JUL) Achieves Market Cap of $35.36 Million

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Joule has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Joule has a market capitalization of $35.36 million and $5.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02663492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00195629 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00041507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Joule Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joule should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

