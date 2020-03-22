Joule Price Hits $0.0350 on Major Exchanges (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Joule has a total market capitalization of $35.36 million and $5.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joule has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Joule coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.02732516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00189672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Joule

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com.

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joule should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

