JSECOIN Market Capitalization Hits $33,343.57 (JSE)

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, JSECOIN has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. JSECOIN has a market capitalization of $33,343.57 and approximately $5.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JSECOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JSECOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.02732271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00190591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JSECOIN Token Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. JSECOIN’s official website is jsecoin.com. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin. The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog.

JSECOIN Token Trading

JSECOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JSECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JSECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JSECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JSECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.