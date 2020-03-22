KARMA Hits Market Cap of $396,890.97 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 90.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. KARMA has a market capitalization of $396,890.97 and approximately $476.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 151.1% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $24.68 and $32.15.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002491 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $18.94, $50.98, $7.50, $24.68, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

