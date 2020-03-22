Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $14.05 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00006745 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $14.05 million and $1.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.02709508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00190219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kava

Kava's total supply is 108,144,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,355,108 tokens. Kava's official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

.

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

