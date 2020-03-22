Kcash Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Kcash has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Kcash Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.