KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.50 Million

Brokerages expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to announce $281.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KEMET’s earnings. KEMET reported sales of $355.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of KEMET stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.39. KEMET has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 154.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 124,206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 116.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 3,052.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the third quarter worth about $259,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

