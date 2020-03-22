Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

KMT stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,483. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,746,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,981,000 after buying an additional 168,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Kennametal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,814,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kennametal by 9,771.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,113,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kennametal by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,900 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

