Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 2,358,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,365,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

