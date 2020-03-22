KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Cut to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRYAY. Barclays lowered shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of KRYAY stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.13. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $102.19 and a 12 month high of $138.41.

About KERRY GRP PLC/S

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

