KickCoin (KICK) Market Cap Tops $1.52 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.02780391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193996 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin, Exmo, HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, Bibox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.