KickCoin (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One KickCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, Gate.io and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.02724174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00189337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00034055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Exmo, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

