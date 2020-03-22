KickToken 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $103,703.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Coinsbit and COSS. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $201,003.22 and $103,703.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00053577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000608 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.09 or 0.04367666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00068387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038168 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016690 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012831 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003820 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,029,014,208,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,377,729,991 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, YoBit, Gate.io, Bilaxy, COSS, KuCoin, BitMart, OOOBTC, CoinBene, Exmo, ABCC, ProBit Exchange, Mercatox, TOKOK, Livecoin, Coinsbit, HitBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

